Jackson's Corner The Grove
Supper
Pastas
- Fettuccini$16.00
Alfredo sauce, seasonal greens, braised chicken, parmigiano
- Fusilli$18.00Out of stock
Pancetta, oregon mushroom, marsala cream, parmigiano, parsley, chive
- Gemelli$16.00
Traditional braised meat sauce, shaved parmigiano, olive oil
- Linguini$14.00
Garlic chili olive oil, garden herbs, parmigiano, bread crumbs
- Rigatoni$14.00
Creamy vodka tomato sauce, parmigiano, basil
- Spaghetti$16.00
Red sauce, Casad Family Farms Pork + 2T Sustainable Beef Abruzzese meatballs, parmigiano, basil
Pizzas
- Brick Oven$14.00
Shredded mozzarella, parmigiano, organic red sauce
- Honey Pie$17.00
Casad Family Farms pork fennel sausage, mascarpone, organic red sauce, local honey, jalapeno
- Margherita$16.00
Small Plates
Kid's Supper
- Butter noodles$10.00
Organic hand rolled rigatoni, parmigiano, butter
- Izzy's Plate$10.00
Sliced turkey, pickles, Tillamook cheddar slices, carrot sticks, seasonal fruit
- Meatball Skewer$10.00
2T Sustainable beef and pork meatballs; served with fruit; choice of ketchup or red sauce
